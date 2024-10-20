Liverpool join Barcelona in race to sign Bundesliga defender

Jonathan Tah

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is actively exploring the free agent market to enhance Hansi Flick's squad for the upcoming summer. Currently, one of their primary targets is Jonathan Tah, whose contract with Bayer Leverkusen will end at the season's conclusion.

Tah has been on Barcelona's radar for a number of months and is viewed as a potential improvement over the existing central defensive options, particularly as a budget-friendly acquisition.

However, securing his signature may prove challenging for the Catalan club due to increasing competition.



