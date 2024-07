Midfielder Wataru Endo is captain of the Japan national team

Source: BBC

Liverpool have rejected a bid worth £11.8m from Marseille for midfielder Wataru Endo.

The Japan international, 31, joined Liverpool on a four-year deal from Stuttgart for about £16.2m last August.

He made 43 appearances, including 20 Premier League starts, and won the League Cup in his debut season at Anfield.



