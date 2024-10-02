Sports

Liverpool’s latest signing: Club confirms new appointment to keep the Reds in top shape

Clare Farrell.png Clare Farrell

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Liverpool has strengthened its behind-the-scenes operations by appointing Clare Farrell as the new lead performance nutritionist for the first-team squad.

While supporters often concentrate on high-profile player transfers, these subtle off-field appointments are vital to the team's overall success.

With the transition from Jurgen Klopp to new manager Arne Slot, the club is undergoing a considerable transformation in its coaching and support staff.

Read full article

Source: Lighters Zone