Liverpool scouted Sevilla star during 5-1 loss at Barcelona

Screenshot 20241024 071824.png Loic Bade

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Loic Bade received multiple offers during the summer transfer window but chose to remain with Sevilla.

