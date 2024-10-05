Sports

1

Liverpool secure 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace to extend Premier League lead

Liverpool Secure Hard Fought 1 0 Win Over Crystal Palace.png Liverpool secure hard-fought 1-0 win Over Crystal Palace

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liverpool maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a tight 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, marking their sixth win in seven matches. Diogo Jota's early goal secured all three points for the Reds, allowing them to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live