Liverpool target Kudus as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool is closely monitoring Ghanaian talent Mohammed Kudus as they evaluate options in the winger market amid uncertainty regarding Mohamed Salah's contract situation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the club is considering alternatives if they cannot finalize a new agreement with their key player from Egypt. Kudus, currently with West Ham United, has become a prime target for Liverpool due to his impressive performances in both the Premier League and European competitions, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess and technical abilities.



Salah's ongoing contract discussions with Liverpool have not yet reached a resolution, making him a vital player at Anfield. Nevertheless, the club is preparing for various outcomes, including the potential departure of their star forward. At 24, Kudus is viewed as a possible long-term replacement for Salah, given his versatility across the attacking front.

Liverpool's interest in Kudus highlights their commitment to maintaining a strong attacking lineup, ensuring competitiveness in the event of Salah's exit. As the January transfer window approaches, this situation will be pivotal, with Liverpool potentially looking to act based on the developments surrounding Salah.



In the meantime, Kudus is concentrating on leading the Black Stars in their upcoming match against Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, having been appointed captain for this important fixture set for Thursday.