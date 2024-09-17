Sports

Liverpool win at AC Milan in Champions League opener

Ibrahima Konate Scored His Fourth Goal For Liverpool And First Since April 2022.png Ibrahima Konate scored his fourth goal for Liverpool and first since April 2022

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Liverpool secured a confident win against AC Milan in their Champions League comeback, effectively recovering from the unexpected loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The match began with a surprise as AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scored within three minutes, delivering a powerful shot across the goal. However, Liverpool, under Arne Slot's management, showcased a commanding display.

After Mohamed Salah struck the crossbar, defender Ibrahima Konate equalized with a well-placed header in the 23rd minute, converting a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Source: BBC