Liverpool win at AC Milan in Champions League opener

Ibrahima Konate scored his fourth goal for Liverpool and first since April 2022

Source: BBC

Liverpool secured a confident win against AC Milan in their Champions League comeback, effectively recovering from the unexpected loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The match began with a surprise as AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scored within three minutes, delivering a powerful shot across the goal. However, Liverpool, under Arne Slot's management, showcased a commanding display.

After Mohamed Salah struck the crossbar, defender Ibrahima Konate equalized with a well-placed header in the 23rd minute, converting a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.



