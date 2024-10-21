Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Livingstone to captain England with Buttler ruled out

Screenshot 20241021 141119.png Liam Livingstone (left) has played 30 one-day internationals for England

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Liam Livingstone, a versatile player, will assume the role of captain for England during their white-ball tour of the West Indies, following a setback in Jos Buttler's recovery from a calf injury.

Buttler, aged 34, has been sidelined since the T20 World Cup in June and will be unavailable for the three one-day internationals in the Caribbean.

However, he remains part of the squad as captain for the subsequent five-match T20 series.

In addition, uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been included in the ODI squad, while Livingstone, 31, will lead England for the first time in the ODI series in Buttler's absence.

Read full article

Source: BBC