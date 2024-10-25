Local players deserve the chance we gave Asamoah Gyan and others – Yahaya Mohammed

Yahaya Mohammed, a former forward for Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars, is calling for local players to receive equitable opportunities within the Black Stars.

Recently, home-based players have found it challenging to secure spots on the national team, with only Frederick Asare from Kotoko and Isaac Afful from Samartex being selected for the recent matches against Sudan.



Mohammed referenced the success of players like Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah, emphasizing the need for local talent to be given similar chances to showcase their abilities.



He expressed confusion over the lack of invitations for current domestic league players, noting that Gyan and others achieved recognition while playing locally.



He stated, “It’s crucial to provide local players with a fair opportunity. They deserve the same chances that were afforded to Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah.”

He highlighted the necessity for more playing time to allow these players to demonstrate their skills, arguing that without opportunities, their potential remains untested.



Mohammed also pointed out that four players were unable to join the Black Stars for the Sudan matches, yet the technical team opted for foreign players instead of considering local talent, indicating a lack of commitment to developing home-based players.



The Black Stars are set to compete against Angola and Niger in their final Group F matches next month, needing victories while relying on Sudan to lose against the same teams to maintain their hopes for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.