Lookman: Forget Europa League glory – It’s never been easy

Ademola Lookman's journey from his early days to achieving a hat-trick in the Europa League final has spanned nine challenging years in professional football. Finally, he has found a place at Atalanta where he is truly valued.

This success marks a significant turning point for both him and the club. Reflecting on his beginnings, Lookman’s story is one of perseverance and dedication.



The emotional interview with Lookman's former coach, Felix Emanus, aired on TNT Sports, highlighting the pride and passion surrounding Lookman's achievements.



It underscored the belief that his remarkable performance on Wednesday was always within his capabilities.





"I cried when the third goal went in"



"I cried when the third goal went in"

One of Ademola Lookman's former youth coaches with an emotional interview after his MOTM performance in a European final

Lookman's journey from the challenging environment of Wandsworth to delivering a standout performance in a European final has been anything but easy.



He bypassed the traditional professional academy route, joining Charlton at the age of sixteen nearly ten years ago, following the advice of former Premier League player and Charlton coach Jason Euell.



The shy young player quickly advanced through Charlton's youth system, making his senior debut in a brief Championship appearance just over a year after joining.



He scored his first goal a month later in December 2015, netting in a 3-2 defeat against Brighton, a goal reminiscent of his recent strike against Bayer Leverkusen, hinting at his potential.



For those unaware of Charlton's recent struggles, the 2015-16 season was one of the bleakest in the club's history. Under the disastrous ownership of Roland Duchatelet, the club faced severe turmoil, leading to a hostile atmosphere at The Valley.

High-profile protests marked the season, but the ongoing disruptions likely affected the players, culminating in relegation to League One by April 2016.



This was hardly a supportive setting for a young talent like Lookman, who had no prior experience in professional football, especially in a club facing such turmoil.



Notably, future England international Nick Pope, who is six years older than Lookman, also faced challenges under similar pressures before finding success in the Premier League with Burnley and Newcastle.



Despite the adversity, Lookman emerged as a rare bright spot during that difficult season, and it was remarkable that Charlton managed to retain him for an additional six months in the third tier, where his talent became increasingly evident.