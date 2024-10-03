Lookman shines as dominant Atalanta beat Shakhtar

Lookman scores as Atalanta thrash Shakhtar Donetsk

Source: BBC

Ademola Lookman was a standout performer as Atalanta secured a decisive Champions League victory against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

With this win, the Italian side has accumulated four points from their two Champions League matches this season, having started their campaign with a scoreless draw against Arsenal.

The outcome of the match seemed assured from the 21st minute when Lookman, a former player for Charlton and Everton, delivered a curling cross from the left that was deftly finished by Albania captain Berat Djimsiti.



