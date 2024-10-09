Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Loop-the-loop - the people who run around in circles for 24 hours

Screenshot 20241009 064802.png The people who run around in circles for 24 hours

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

In the heart of London at midnight, rain is splashing against the pavement. While the majority of the city rests, a solitary figure on an athletics track south of the River Thames is tirelessly running laps, drenched and shivering in shorts, a T-shirt, and a makeshift gilet made from a black trash bag.

In the heart of London at midnight, rain is splashing against the pavement. While the majority of the city rests, a solitary figure on an athletics track south of the River Thames is tirelessly running laps, drenched and shivering in shorts, a T-shirt, and a makeshift gilet made from a black trash bag. Nearby, a pensioner who arrived from Norway earlier that day is also jogging, clad in a blue poncho from a discount store.



Read full article

Source: BBC