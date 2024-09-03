Lord's to host 2025 World Test Championship final

Australia beat India in the 2023 Test Championship final

Source: BBC

The International Cricket Council has revealed that Lord's will host the World Test Championship final for the first time in the summer of 2025.

The defending champions, Australia, triumphed over India at The Oval in 2023, while New Zealand claimed victory in the inaugural tournament held in Southampton in 2021.

Scheduled to begin on June 11, the five-day final will feature the two highest-ranked teams from the Test Championship standings. Currently, India leads the rankings, followed by Australia in second place, with New Zealand in third and England in fourth, having lost six out of their last 15 tests in the past 18 months.



