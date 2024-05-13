Luck eluded us against Bofoakwa Tano - Karim Zito fumes after FA Cup elimination

Karim Zito

Dreams FC experienced an unexpected loss to Bofoakwa Tano in the semifinals of the FA Cup, with coach Karim Zito attributing the defeat to a lack of fortune for his team.

Despite being the reigning champions and aiming for a consecutive African return, Dreams FC fell short against their Premier League counterpart at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.



Bofoakwa Tano took the lead just two minutes into the second half with a goal from Aboagye Dacosta, following a goalless first half. Dreams FC managed to equalize in the 60th minute through a controversial penalty converted by their captain, Abdul Jalilu.



The match ended in a 1-1 draw at full-time, leading to extra time. In the early period of extra time, Elijah Addai restored Bofoakwa's lead, securing a 2-1 victory.

After the game, Coach Zito commended his team's efforts but highlighted the absence of luck.



"After every game, it is important to analyze what transpired. Sometimes, luck plays a significant role. Today, I must say that luck was not on our side," he expressed.



"We created numerous opportunities, but the challenge lied in converting them into goals. Nevertheless, I am proud of my players' performance. They displayed a fighting spirit, especially during the extra time. They fought hard to equalize, but luck was not in our favor," he added.