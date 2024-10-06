Lyon manager criticises Ernest Nuamah’s individualistic play in win over Rangers

Ernest Nuamah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Lyon's manager, Pierre Sage, voiced his dissatisfaction with Ernest Nuamah's performance in the Europa League match against Rangers.

Nuamah came on as a substitute in the 76th minute, taking over from Rayan Cherki, as Lyon triumphed with a 4-1 scoreline.

However, Sage felt that Nuamah's individualistic style during his brief 14 minutes on the field did not meet expectations, despite the team's overall success.



