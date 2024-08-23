MSport announces new partnership with Chelsea FC as Official Betting Partner in Africa

London [Wednesday, 14th August, 2024] - MSport, the foremost online gaming and betting platform in Africa, is pleased to announce a dynamic new partnership with Chelsea FC, designating itself as the Official Betting Partner in Africa.

MSport is distinguished by its technical excellence, innovative offerings, and outstanding service quality, making it the leading choice for online gaming aficionados throughout Africa. With a distinctive User Interface (UI) and a dedication to providing an exceptional User Experience (UX), MSport remains at the forefront of the industry in key markets such as Nigeria and Ghana, with ambitious plans for further growth across the continent.



The establishment of this exclusive regional partnership represents a significant achievement for both MSport and Chelsea FC. This collaboration emphasizes the shared visions of both organizations, centered on excellence, innovation, and engagement with a dedicated fan base.



This partnership will capitalize on Chelsea's strong connections within Africa to create unique opportunities for fan interaction. By harnessing MSport's cutting-edge betting platform, fans will benefit from an enriched experience that brings them closer to the excitement of the game.

Chelsea FC's extensive history with African players has solidified the club's profound relationship with the continent. This partnership seeks to further enhance this connection and engage Chelsea FC's extensive fan base across Africa.



Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of Chelsea Football Club, stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with MSport in their pursuit of delivering outstanding experiences and fostering innovation. Africa remains a vital region for the Club, supported by our substantial following of dedicated and passionate fans. This partnership highlights our mutual goal to expand our legacy in Africa and offer fans an engaging and immersive experience.”