MTN FA Cup R16: Karela United clash with Asante Kotoko

MTN FA Cup

Asante Kotoko will face Karela United in the Round of 16 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup, which will take place at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Despite their lackluster performance in the Premier League, Karela United has been undefeated in the Cup competition since the Round of 64.



Asante Kotoko has had a decent run in the competition so far, beginning with a 4-2 victory over Nations FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, followed by beating Bibiani Gold Stars in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 victory at the DUN’s Park.



Karela United is hoping for a win in order to advance to the next round and make up for their uninspiring campaign in the Ghana Premier League.



In January, Karela United advanced to this stage of the tournament with a 5-1 win against Division Two team Kasalgu Arrow Heads. New Coach Abubakari Damba has taken over from Shaibu Tanko and is aiming to make a bright start at Karela to save their season.

Although they are third from the bottom in the Premier League table, Karela United sees the MTN FA Cup as an excellent opportunity to turn their season around.



Asante Kotoko is well prepared for the upcoming match, with a fully fit squad that includes Isaac Oppong, Mohammed Sherrif, and Skipper Richmond Lamptey.



Karela United will have Evans Adomako, Samuel Attah Kumi, Mohammed Asigre, Emmanuel Anaful, Hafiz Abdulai, Abdul Latif, Fatawu Mohammed, Abdul Raman-Yaya, and Basit Abdul all available for Monday's game.



The game is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale on Monday, February 12, 2024.