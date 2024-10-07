Madrid consider speeding up talks for Alexander-Arnold to replace Carvajal

Alexander-Arnold is the big alternative to Carvajal

Source: Besoccer

Real Madrid is contemplating utilizing the January transfer window to bolster their squad in light of Dani Carvajal's injury.

Typically, the La Liga team prefers to wait until summer for transfers, but the urgency of the situation has prompted them to consider January, with Trent Alexander-Arnold being the primary candidate.



Real Madrid will need to address their needs in the January transfer window due to Dani Carvajal's season-ending injury, necessitating the search for a replacement to fulfill their established goals.

Carlo Ancelotti's team's original plan may be accelerated as they had intended to pursue Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, and discussions with the player's inner circle had already commenced. However, Carvajal's injury has caused a disruption to these plans.



