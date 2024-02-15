Mahama Ayariga launches football project in Bawku Central

The project aims to ensure unity and development in Bawku Central

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has taken a step towards harnessing the untapped potential of the youth in his constituency by donating footballs and jerseys.

This initiative aims to not only encourage youth engagement in sports but also foster unity and development within the Bawku Central community.



Known for his passion for football, Ayariga has laid the groundwork for an upcoming football tournament that is expected to have a transformative impact on the community.



Acting on behalf of the MP, the constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bawku Central, Ndego Mohammed Awindago, presented the footballs and jerseys to the youth.



During the presentation, Awindago emphasized that the football tournament should be seen as more than just a sporting event. He encouraged residents to view it as a platform for social rejuvenation and unity, highlighting its crucial role in fostering peace and development in Bawku.

Ayariga, with a keen interest in football, is actively working towards elevating the standard of the sport within the Bawku Central constituency. As part of this vision, he is overseeing the construction of a state-of-the-art football pitch, equipped with various sporting facilities and accommodations for aspiring team players representing Bawku Central.



Prioritizing safety and security, the tournament has been strategically divided into three clusters – A, B, and C – ensuring a smooth and secure execution. This approach not only guarantees the safety of participants and spectators but also maximizes community engagement.



Ayariga believes in the unifying power of football, aiming to provide a platform for the youth to showcase their talents, promote unity, and contribute to the overall development of Bawku Central. The ambitious project has generated excitement within the constituency, promising to unearth hidden talents and provide a stage for aspiring football stars.



As the community eagerly awaits the tournament kickoff, all eyes are on Bawku Central, where the convergence of football and community development signals a brighter and more united future.