Majeed Ashimeru makes milestone 100th appearance as Anderlecht player

Ashimeru climbed off the bench to feature for his club in a 2-0 victory over Cercle Brugge

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru has written his name in the history books of RSC Anderlecht as one of the players to have made 100 appearances for the club.

The Black Stars midfielder reached a huge milestone on Wednesday when he climbed off the bench to feature for his club in a 2-0 victory over Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.



In the Round 20 encounter of the 2023/24 league match, Majeed Ashmieru’s cameo was a delight for him.



Courtesy of goals from Anders Dreyer and Luis Vázquez, RSC Anderlecht bagged all three points on the day.

After the game, RSC Anderlecht celebrated the feat of the Ghana midfielder with a post on social media.



