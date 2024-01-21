Sports

Majeed Ashimeru shows improvement in injury recovery for Mozambique clash

Sun, 21 Jan 2024 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Majeed Ashimeru, who suffered an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations group B game against Egypt, has shown significant progress in his recovery.

The midfielder sustained a knock in the first half and was subsequently substituted in the second half of the match.

Following a thorough assessment by the medical team immediately after the game, further checks were carried out on Friday.

The medical team is optimistic about the progress made in Ashimeru's recovery and will continue to assess him on Saturday afternoon before training.

The Anderlecht player, having started the first two games against Cape Verde and Egypt, is now in line for his third consecutive appearance for Ghana if his recovery continues positively.

