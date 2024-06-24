Majeed Ashimeru surprises fans with new look as Anderlecht begin pre-season

Ghanaian and Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, surprised his fans on social media by revealing a new look - he has decided to remove his trademark dreadlocks.

This unexpected change has garnered attention, with many agreeing that it suits him well as he joins Anderlecht for pre-season training. On his first day back, Ashimeru was in high spirits after receiving medical clearance.



Anderlecht has a demanding pre-season schedule, including challenging friendlies against SC Braga from Portugal, Germany's FC Wolfsburg, and FC Metz, which are crucial for their preparations for the upcoming season.



Ashimeru faced a difficult previous season in Belgium, as injuries limited him to only six appearances. He had to overcome a muscle injury, followed by a leg injury during the mid-season, and later a combination of muscle and leg issues, which resulted in a total of 154 days on the sidelines.

Despite these setbacks, Ashimeru's direct and vertical style of play has proven to be a valuable asset on the field.



Jesper Fredberg, Anderlecht's Sports CEO, recognizes Ashimeru's unique playing style but expresses concern about his injury history.



With his contract set to expire at the end of the next season (2025), Ashimeru will strive for an injury-free campaign to make a significant contribution to Anderlecht's ambitions.