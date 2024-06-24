Sports

Majeed Ashimeru surprises fans with new look as Anderlecht begin pre-season

Majeed Ashimeru1 Majeed Ashimeru

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian and Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, surprised his fans on social media by revealing a new look - he has decided to remove his trademark dreadlocks.

