Major League Baseball legend Rose dies aged 83

Rose was a 17-time MLB All-Star, but his legacy was tarnished by a lifetime ban

Source: BBC

Pete Rose, the all-time leader in hits in Major League Baseball and a three-time World Series champion, has passed away at the age of 83.

He secured World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds in both 1975 and 1976, and later achieved the same feat with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.

Known by the moniker 'Charlie Hustle', he was honored with the National League MVP award in 1973 and was named the MVP of the World Series in 1975.



