Mali game very important for every Ghanaian – Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu emphasizes the significance of the upcoming match against Mali for the Black Stars.

The team arrived in Bamako on Tuesday night for the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.



Following their defeat against Comoros, which placed them fourth in Group I with three points from two games, the team is determined to secure a victory against the Eagles in Mali.

This crucial win is essential before they face the Central African Republic in Kumasi, another game they must win.



Salisu recognizes the immense importance Ghanaians place on this tournament, as he expressed after their initial training session in Kumasi.



