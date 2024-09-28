Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mallorca keep up La Liga winning streak at Real Valladolid

Mallorca Stretched Their La Liga Winning Run To Three Games In A 2 1 Victory At Real Valladolid..png Mallorca stretched their La Liga winning run to three games in a 2-1 victory at Real Valladolid

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Mallorca extended their La Liga winning streak to three matches with a 2-1 triumph over Real Valladolid.

Despite facing intense pressure in the closing moments at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, they managed to secure the victory during a frantic final ten minutes.

Real Valladolid struck the post early in the match, while Mallorca squandered two significant opportunities around halftime as the game became increasingly competitive.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana