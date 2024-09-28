Mallorca keep up La Liga winning streak at Real Valladolid

Menu ›
Sports
Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Mallorca extended their La Liga winning streak to three matches with a 2-1 triumph over Real Valladolid.
Despite facing intense pressure in the closing moments at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, they managed to secure the victory during a frantic final ten minutes.
Real Valladolid struck the post early in the match, while Mallorca squandered two significant opportunities around halftime as the game became increasingly competitive.
Read full article
Source: Football-espana