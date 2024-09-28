Mallorca keep up La Liga winning streak at Real Valladolid

Mallorca stretched their La Liga winning run to three games in a 2-1 victory at Real Valladolid

Source: Football-espana

Mallorca extended their La Liga winning streak to three matches with a 2-1 triumph over Real Valladolid.

Despite facing intense pressure in the closing moments at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, they managed to secure the victory during a frantic final ten minutes.

Real Valladolid struck the post early in the match, while Mallorca squandered two significant opportunities around halftime as the game became increasingly competitive.



