Man City defender Josko Gvardiol confesses to struggling against Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Josko Gvardiol, the Croatian defender for Manchester City, has identified Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus as the most challenging opponent he has encountered in the English Premier League.

Both players made their way to England in the same summer after showcasing their talents at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Gvardiol played a key role in Croatia's third-place finish, while Kudus stood out as Ghana's top performer with two goals and an assist.

Throughout their time in the league, they have faced each other multiple times, with City winning both matches, yet Gvardiol found it difficult to contain Kudus.



