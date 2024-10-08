Sports

Man City eyeing January move for Martin Zubimendi

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a crucial player for Real Sociedad. Although the team is currently facing challenges, the San Sebastian midfielder remains a consistent starter in Imanol Alguacil's lineup.

This summer, Zubimendi nearly left the Basque club but ultimately chose to remain.

Despite his commitment, he has yet to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 2027.

As a result, his release clause remains approximately 60 million euros, a figure that is manageable for financially strong clubs.

