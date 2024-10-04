Sports

Man City's De Bruyne asks to miss Belgium matches

Screenshot 20241004 112425.png Kevin de Bruyne made his Belgium debut in 2010

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Belgium's captain, Kevin de Bruyne, has requested a break from the national team as the Manchester City midfielder seeks to regulate his playing time.

The 33-year-old has been absent from City's last four matches due to a thigh injury sustained during the 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League in September.

De Bruyne, who is expected to make a comeback by mid-October, was likely to be excluded from Belgium's Nations League roster for upcoming matches against Italy and France later this month due to his injury.

Source: BBC