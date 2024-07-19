Man City sign Brazil winger Savinho until 2029

Savio scored nine goals and made 10 assists in 37 La Liga games for Girona last season

Source: BBC

Manchester City have signed Brazil winger Savinho from Troyes until 2029 for €40m (£30.8m).

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Girona last season, helping them finish third in La Liga.



Savinho, who also goes by Savio, expressed excitement about working under Pep Guardiola, praising City's status as the "best team in the world."

Savinho began his career at Atletico Mineiro before joining Troyes in 2022, with subsequent loans to PSV Eindhoven and Girona. He scored 11 goals and made 10 assists at Girona, earning a Brazil senior call-up.



