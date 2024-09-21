Man Utd begin WSL campaign with impressive win over West Ham

Manchester United have won all three of their Women's Super League games against West Ham

Source: BBC

Manchester United kicked off their Women's Super League season with a confident win against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Aiming for a better performance after last year's fifth-place finish, the team showcased strong and inventive attacking play right from the start.

The opening goal came from a mistake by West Ham's Camilla Saez, who misjudged the ball at the byline, allowing Geyse to seize the opportunity and drive it past goalkeeper Kinga Szemik after a brief pause.



