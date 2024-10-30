Man Utd can be unstoppable - Van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for Manchester United

Source: BBC

Manchester United has the potential to become "unstoppable," but achieving this will require time and effort, according to interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The former striker for both United and the Netherlands will lead the team for the first time during the Carabao Cup last 16 match against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.



Van Nistelrooy stepped in as temporary manager following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, with the team currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, United has reached out to Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who stated on Tuesday that he has yet to make a decision regarding his future.



