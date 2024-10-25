Sports

Man Utd coach Fletcher charged with misconduct

Screenshot 20241025 103827.png Darren Fletcher has until 29 October to respond to the charges

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United's first-team coach, Darren Fletcher, faces misconduct charges from the Football Association after the team's 2-1 victory over Brentford.

The allegations suggest that Fletcher behaved in an "improper and/or confrontational manner" and directed "abusive and/or insulting words" at the match officials during the Premier League match held at Old Trafford on October 19.

The incident occurred after Brentford's Ethan Pinnock scored, which infuriated United, as defender Matthijs de Ligt had to exit the field for a third time due to a head injury.

Read full article

Source: BBC