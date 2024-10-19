Sports

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag with win over Brentford

Screenshot 20241019 173456.png Manchester United midfielder Casemiro stretches for the ball

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United rallied to achieve an important win against Brentford at Old Trafford, alleviating some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

After falling behind at halftime due to a contentious injury-time header from Ethan Pinnock, which occurred while Matthijs de Ligt was receiving treatment for a head injury, United responded strongly.

Early in the second half, Alejandro Garnacho broke the team's 316-minute Premier League goal drought with a superb first-time finish from a Marcus Rashford cross.

