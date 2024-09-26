Man Utd held by Twente in disappointing Europa League opener

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford takes on Twente's Ricky van Wolfswinkel at Old Trafford

Source: BBC

Christian Eriksen played a dual role for Manchester United in their Europa League opener, as Erik ten Hag's side struggled against Twente, the club of their Dutch manager's youth, ending in a draw.

Eriksen initially put United ahead with an impressive goal from within the penalty area.

However, he faced repercussions when he was dispossessed by Sam Lammers just outside the box, highlighting the challenges posed by a resilient Twente team.



Read full article