Man Utd to visit Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Manchester United is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Southampton, who are currently struggling in the Premier League.
In a London derby, Arsenal will welcome Crystal Palace, while Newcastle United will host Brentford.
These quarter-final matches are scheduled for the week of December 16.
Notably, this marks the first occasion in 14 years that no EFL clubs have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
