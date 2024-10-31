Sports

Man Utd to visit Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Screenshot 20241031 081809.png Manchester United have won the EFL Cup on six occasions - most recently in 2023

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Southampton, who are currently struggling in the Premier League.

In a London derby, Arsenal will welcome Crystal Palace, while Newcastle United will host Brentford.

These quarter-final matches are scheduled for the week of December 16.

Notably, this marks the first occasion in 14 years that no EFL clubs have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Read full article

Source: BBC