Man Utd to visit Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup on six occasions - most recently in 2023

Source: BBC

Manchester United is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Southampton, who are currently struggling in the Premier League.



In a London derby, Arsenal will welcome Crystal Palace, while Newcastle United will host Brentford.

These quarter-final matches are scheduled for the week of December 16.



Notably, this marks the first occasion in 14 years that no EFL clubs have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup.



Read full article