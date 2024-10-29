Sports

Manchester City Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez – “I’m happy to give this to Spain”

Screenshot 20241029 105627.png Rodri is the first Spanish men’s player to win the award since Luis Suarez Miramontes won it in 1960

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez honored Spain with his 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy, triumphing over Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham on Monday night.

