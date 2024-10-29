Manchester City Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez – “I’m happy to give this to Spain”

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez honored Spain with his 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy, triumphing over Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham on Monday night.

At 28, he becomes the first non-forward to receive the award since Luka Modric in 2018 and only the second since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.



Despite Vinicius being the frontrunner, the presence of multiple Real Madrid players diluted the votes, allowing Rodri's exceptional season with City and his performance in Euro 2024 to shine through.

After receiving the award, he expressed his gratitude and emphasized the significance of the honor for Spain.



“I am very happy for the people who have supported me and trusted me. Above all, for giving this to Spain, for what it means… Now, I’m still not quite conscious [of what I’ve done], I will be in a few days. Today is not a victory for me, it’s for Spanish football,” Rodri shared with Cadena SER.