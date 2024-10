Manchester City are reportedly planning for the eventual departure of Pep Guardiola, with a potential successor already being considered.

Guardiola, who has been instrumental in the club’s dominance since his arrival in 2016, is under contract until 2025.



However, the club is preparing for life after his tenure by identifying high-profile candidates to take over.

Guardiola has won multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with City, and while his future remains uncertain, the club is focused on ensuring continuity and sustained success even after his potential exit.