Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Manchester City star picks Vinicius Junior over Rodri Hernandez for 2024 Ballon d’Or

Screenshot 20241013 145926.png Vinicius Junior

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or will be awarded. The leading candidates for this prestigious honor are Vinicius Junior and Rodri Hernandez, with many considering the Real Madrid star the top contender to win the accolade for the first time.

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or will be awarded. The leading candidates for this prestigious honor are Vinicius Junior and Rodri Hernandez, with many considering the Real Madrid star the top contender to win the accolade for the first time. Real Madrid and several of Vinicius' teammates strongly support his claim to the title, and he has also gained endorsement from one of Rodri's fellow players.



Read full article

Source: Football-espana