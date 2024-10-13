Manchester City star picks Vinicius Junior over Rodri Hernandez for 2024 Ballon d’Or

Vinicius Junior

Source: Football-espana

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or will be awarded. The leading candidates for this prestigious honor are Vinicius Junior and Rodri Hernandez, with many considering the Real Madrid star the top contender to win the accolade for the first time.

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or will be awarded. The leading candidates for this prestigious honor are Vinicius Junior and Rodri Hernandez, with many considering the Real Madrid star the top contender to win the accolade for the first time. Real Madrid and several of Vinicius' teammates strongly support his claim to the title, and he has also gained endorsement from one of Rodri's fellow players.





Read full article