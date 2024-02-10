Manchester City tops PL table after Erling Haaland's brace

Erling Haaland

Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League, with Erling Haaland scoring a late goal.

Despite dominating the first half, Manchester City failed to create any clear-cut chances due to Everton's solid defence, and the half ended in a goalless draw.



Erling Haaland, who scored his 50th Premier League goal in 50 domestic starts, finally broke the deadlock. Although Sean Dyche's side improved after conceding, they were unable to find the net.



In the end, it was Haaland who secured the victory for Manchester City, finishing off a great counter-attack just before injury time.

With this win, the Cityzens move to the top of the Premier League table with 52 points after playing 23 games.



Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has said he's "99.99%" sure Manchester City won't repeat last season's treble.