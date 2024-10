Kobbie Mainoo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Reports indicate that Manchester United is close to concluding a new and enhanced contract for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 19-year-old has become an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s midfield and has recently secured a position in England’s starting lineup for Euro 2024.

Mainoo's existing contract with the club is set to expire in 2027, with the possibility of extending for an additional year.



