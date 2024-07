Joshua Zirkzee

Source: Apexnewshub

Manchester United have completed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and the Netherlands for a fee of £36.54m.

The 23-year-old striker has agreed to a five-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

Zirkzee's arrival marks the first signing for the men's team since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 27.7% stake in the club.



Read full article