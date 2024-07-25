Maresca defends style after Chelsea draw with Wrexham

Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Ben Chilwell after a 2-2 draw with League One Wrexham

Source: BBC

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged that his team "are going to concede goals this season playing out from the back" after a 2-2 draw with Wrexham in his debut game.

Lesley Ugochukwu's 82nd-minute equalizer saved Chelsea after two defensive errors led to Wrexham's goals. Christopher Nkunku scored first for Chelsea in the 35th minute, but mistakes allowed Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott to give Wrexham the lead.

Maresca remains committed to his possession-based approach, despite the risks. Wrexham, boosted by their popularity under co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, impressed in their second consecutive US pre-season tour.



