Maribor Coach Boštjan Cesar hails Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh after injury-time debut goal

Screenshot 20241028 070742.png Boštjan Cesar commended Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for his impressive debut goal

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maribor's coach Boštjan Cesar commended Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for his impressive debut goal, which helped secure a vital 1-1 draw against Mura in the Slovenian league.

