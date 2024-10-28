Maribor Coach Boštjan Cesar hails Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh after injury-time debut goal

Maribor's coach Boštjan Cesar commended Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for his impressive debut goal, which helped secure a vital 1-1 draw against Mura in the Slovenian league.

Tetteh, who is on loan from French club FC Metz, netted the equalizer in injury time at the Mestni stadion Fazanerija.



The forward, who was acquired by Metz for €1.8 million from Hull City, had a challenging season in France, featuring in only 13 matches without finding the net. Following Metz's drop to Ligue 2, this loan to Maribor offers Tetteh a chance to rediscover his scoring ability.

Cesar expressed his delight, stating, "It's fantastic when a player of Tetteh's caliber scores in his first game." He noted Tetteh's quality and dedication in training, despite some ongoing physical challenges. "Scoring is a positive sign for him, and I’m confident he will improve. He has faced injury setbacks but is putting in the effort, and his fitness is getting better. We will gradually increase his playing time."



Cesar's optimistic perspective underscores Maribor's belief in Tetteh's potential as he aims for a successful return to form.