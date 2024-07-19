Marseille sign Man Utd forward Greenwood

Mason Greenwood was Getafe's player of the season last campaign

Marseille have signed forward Mason Greenwood from Manchester United until 2029 in a deal worth up to 31.6m euros (£26.6m).

Greenwood, 22, was a product of United's academy but has not played for the Premier League club since January 2022 and was on loan at Getafe last season.



Serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023.

The French club were criticised by the Marseille mayor after their intention to sign Greenwood was made public.



He made his competitive senior debut for United in 2019 as a substitute against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.



