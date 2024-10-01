Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Andreas Christensen, Barcelona goalkeeping position and Julian Alvarez

Barcelona will try to renew Andreas Christensen contract

Source: Football-espana

He is set to be out of contract in 2026 and joined the team on a free transfer. It appears he is not considered one of the 'untouchable' players for Barcelona, meaning they would be open to his departure.

He does not fall within the core group of five or six players that the club intends to build around.

Should an offer be made, the club will likely entertain it. However, they need to negotiate a renewal to prevent losing him for nothing in two years. If he does not agree to a new contract soon, they will actively look for offers for the Danish international.



Read full article