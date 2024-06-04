Maxwell Gyamfi: No concrete offers amid transfer speculations at VfL Osnabrück

Maxwell Gyamfi

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Maxwell Gyamfi, the German-Ghanaian defender, is currently without any firm offers despite ongoing speculations regarding his future at VfL Osnabrück.

The 24-year-old, an integral part of the team, is contracted until the summer of 2025. Since joining the Bundesliga 2 side in July 2022, Gyamfi has impressed by making 32 league appearances and scoring a goal last season.

In total, he participated in 33 matches across all competitions. Reports from Footballghana suggest that Osnabrück will only consider selling Gyamfi if a solid offer is presented before the start of pre-season training.



Read full article