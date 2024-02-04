Maxwell Konadu reportedly applies for Black Stars head coach job

Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu has submitted his application for the vacant Black Stars head coach position, according to a report by JoySports.

The coach of Nsoatreman FC, who previously served as an assistant coach for the senior national team from 2012 to 2022, is widely regarded as one of the most experienced coaches in the country, boasting 10 years of experience.



In 2012, he was selected to be an assistant to Kwasi Appiah. He worked together with Appiah for the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

According to sources, Maxwell has gained valuable experience while working with the Black Stars, which is considered to be one of his key assets. It is believed that he is confident in his ability to take on the position of head coach and to excel in his role.



The Black Stars head coach role became vacant after Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties following Ghana's terrible performance at AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, where the country exited the tournament's group stage.