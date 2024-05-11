May 9 Disaster: Improvement in infrastructure will help avert such occurrences in future

Kurt Okraku

During an interview at the 23rd Anniversary commemorative event of the May 9 Disaster, Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasized the importance of enhancing education among Ghana's football stakeholders.

The May 9 Disaster is considered one of the most tragic incidents in the history of African football.



It resulted in the loss of 127 lives due to a stampede that occurred during a league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, two arch-rivals, in 2001.



Several notable individuals were present at the event, including Mustapha Ussif, the Sports Minister, and Christopher Annan, the Secretary and Welfare Officer of the Accra Sports Stadium Disaster Trust Fund.



Okraku highlighted the significant progress made in strengthening security measures during league matches to prevent any recurrence of such a catastrophic event.

He mentioned that the GFA has made substantial improvements in their club licensing strategy, which places demands on members to provide adequate security and adhere to certain behavioural standards.



Over time, Okraku expressed confidence in the continuous improvement of both the GFA and the physical facilities of stadiums.



However, he acknowledged that there is still much work to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of football stakeholders in Ghana.