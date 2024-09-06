Mbappé back to 'hating failure' on France return

Kylian Mbappé

Source: ESPN

Kylian Mbappé, the captain of France, has expressed that he has regained a mindset of "hating failure" as he reunites with the national team following their disappointing Euro 2024 experience. Although the team made it to the semifinals in Germany, Mbappé labeled their performance a "failure" due to their elimination by Spain.





