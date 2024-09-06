Sports

Sports
Mbappé back to 'hating failure' on France return

Kylian Mbappe Has Scored 5 Goals In The 2022 FIFA World Cup Kylian Mbappé

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Kylian Mbappé, the captain of France, has expressed that he has regained a mindset of "hating failure" as he reunites with the national team following their disappointing Euro 2024 experience.

Kylian Mbappé, the captain of France, has expressed that he has regained a mindset of "hating failure" as he reunites with the national team following their disappointing Euro 2024 experience. Although the team made it to the semifinals in Germany, Mbappé labeled their performance a "failure" due to their elimination by Spain.



Source: ESPN