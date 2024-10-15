Mbappé denies being investigated for an alleged rape at a hotel in Sweden

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is under investigation by Swedish police for alleged rape and sexual assault after a visit to Stockholm.

The Real Madrid star has denied the allegations, calling them “fake news” and claiming to be a victim of a media smear campaign.



The incident reportedly occurred on October 10 in Central Stockholm.

Mbappé's representatives have announced plans to take legal action against those spreading the accusations.



Meanwhile, PSG is remaining silent on the matter, and French national team coach Didier Deschamps expressed concern over the negative atmosphere surrounding the team.



Read full article